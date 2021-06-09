Editorial Roundup: Georgia

Brunswick News. June 1, 2021.

Editorial: Politics should be kept out of crime rates discussion

When state lawmakers begin studying rising crime rates in Atlanta and elsewhere around Georgia, they must use a clear magnifying glass, one not fogged by politics. Otherwise, they might as well stay home and watch the grass grow or count passing cars. Politics will obscure the facts and render any endeavor to identify causes and potential solutions useless.

It will also be nonproductive to label postulations as “purely political” just because one side finds them philosophically disagreeable. This often happens when Republican and Democratic legislators sit down together and attempt to discuss or debate a problem. They put partisanship ahead of statesmanship, and nothing is ever resolved.

The facts, please. Just the facts. Make that the focus, the only focus, and, who knows, maybe, just maybe, the effort will yield something fruitful. It might even save lives.

State Rep. J. Collins, a Republican from Villa Rica, warned about the potential of discussions being tainted by politics. In a recent news article, the chairman of the House Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee was quoted as saying, “There’s going to be politics in this. (But) this committee wants to dig down and look at the facts.”

He and others must keep the study on a nonpartisan track if the destination is viable results.

Some of the facts the study committee will consider is the rising murder rate in Atlanta. It’s up 50% over the same period last year. Rapes are up by an alarming 82% , and street racing is now a major problem.

Theories of why crime rates are breaking records in the state already abound. They include everything from an increase in poverty due to COVID-19, to what some consider lax gun control policies, lack of police due to recent over-scrutinizing of their actions or calls for their defunding, and so on.

The root of the problem could be much deeper than any of these theories. If so, the committee will need patience and an earnest desire to support and protect the citizenry to get there.

Valdosta Daily Times. June 8, 2021.

Editorial: Georgia GOP fractured

Gov. Brian Kemp is all Republican.

He is strongly opposed to abortion, an advocate for state’s rights, believes in lower taxes and smaller government, supported new voter restrictions, is tough on immigration and is very much pro business.

He checks all the GOP boxes.

So, why was he booed by his own party at the state’s Republican Convention at the Jekyll Island Convention Center over the weekend?

There was one reason and one reason only: Kemp does not believe the baseless, unsubstantiated claim the presidential election was stolen. He does not support the Big Lie.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is also a pedigreed Republican.

Yet, the Georgia GOP voted to censure him for not supporting former President Donald Trump’s push to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Then, there is Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and Attorney General Chris Carr, who have faced backlash from their own party because they defended the integrity of the election.

All these men are Republicans, tried and true.

None of them are RINOs, and they most certainly are not WOKE.

Still, they are all rejected by a large swath of their own political party.

Kemp tried to appeal to GOP loyalists at the convention as he was being booed, saying the party must stick together, reminding them he is the only Republican who has defeated Stacey Abrams in an election.

Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue called on his party to unite as he introduced Kemp but to no avail. The raucous crowd of Trump loyalists would have none of it.

Perdue said unity will be paramount if Republicans expect to win statewide races in 2022.

But the fractured party was on full display at the GOP convention between Trump supporters and the state’s more traditional, longstanding Republicans.

Kemp was booed.

Raffensperger was censured.

Duncan and Carr didn’t even bother to attend.

Perdue’s call for unity was rejected.

The real winner at the Georgia Republican Convention was Stacey Abrams.

Republicans blindly loyal to Trump, parroting the lie of a stolen election, may be well on their way to handing the state of Georgia to its first female governor.

We agree with Perdue, in this case, the only hope for the future of the party in Georgia is unity.

That unity, however, must be based on truth and not a big lie.

Dalton Daily Citizen. June 7, 2021.

Editorial: Congratulations to the Northwest Georgia College & Career Academy for its impressive award

This area received a tremendous honor recently when the Northwest Georgia College & Career Academy on Maddox Chapel Road in Dalton was named Georgia’s College and Career Academy of the Year for 2021 by the Technical College System of Georgia and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan.

We say “area” because the academy is a collaborative effort among many entities to enhance the academic pursuits of area students, including Whitfield County Schools, Dalton State College, Georgia Northwestern Technical College, nearby school systems, the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce and local and regional businesses and industries.

And the designation is particularly meaningful when we consider that our local college and career academy is one of more than 50 such academies in the state.

The academy “is at the forefront of innovation in workforce development and education and is an invaluable asset to (the) community,” Duncan stated in a press release.

According to its website, the academy (then called the Whitfield County Career Academy) opened in the fall of 2005 as an LEA (local education agency) start-up charter school and “focused on helping high school students achieve success through an individualized program of study that included rigorous and relevant instruction in academic and career/technical courses, planned and structured work-based learning opportunities, and a seamless transition to post-secondary education and the workforce.”

“The partnerships we’ve built over the years are really what makes this school tick,” as well as the faculty and staff that “go above and beyond,” said Brian Cooksey, the director of workforce development for Shaw Industries and chairman of the academy’s board of directors.

“The entire team is focused on supporting the workforce needs of our community and providing the individualized support needed for each student to achieve their personal and career goals,” Cooksey said. “Our industry and community are blessed to have a great educational partnership like (the academy) to help develop and inspire the next generation of talent.”

We agree, and we commend the faculty and staff at the academy, the leadership from the county school system and the academy’s board of directors, the academy’s partners from both academia and industry, and the students who accept the challenges of the academy’s many and varied offerings for this wonderful award.

