Many Mississippi cities are electing mayors, other officials

People in many parts of Mississippi were electing mayors and other city officials on Tuesday.

Jackson, Tupelo and Gulfport are among the cities where races were being decided. The new four-year term begins July 1.

Democrat Chokwe Antar Lumumba is seeking a second term as Jackson mayor. The Clarion Ledger reported that he faces Republican Jason Wells and three independent candidates — Shafeqah “BigMama” Lodree, Charlotte Reeves and Les Tannehill.

The current Tupelo mayor, Democrat Jason Shelton, did not seek reelection. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported that the race to succeed him is between Democrat Victor Fleitas and Republican Todd Jordan.

Republican Billy Hewes is seeking a third term as Gulfport mayor. The Sun Herald reported that his opponent is Democrat Howard Page.

Gautier Mayor Phil Torjusen, a Republican, faces former councilman Casey Vaughn, an independent.

In the open race for Moss Point mayor, Democrat Billy Knight faces Republican Richard McBride and independent Howard Bailey.

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. is seeking a third term, and he's running as an independent. He faces Democrat Troy Kimble and independent Daryl Hollingsworth, the Vicksburg Post reported.