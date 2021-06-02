National Politics

Police: Officers responding to burglary killed armed man

The Associated Press

INDEPENDENCE, Ky.

Police responding to a burglary in northern Kentucky fatally shot an armed suspect, officials said.

Independence and Kenton County Police Department officers responded to a burglary in progress at a residence Tuesday morning and encountered a man “who brandished a firearm at the officers,” Kentucky State Police said in a statement. An officer fired at the suspect and fatally wounded him, the statement said. Police did not release the man's name.

No officers were injured. Kentucky State Police released no more information as it investigates the shooting.

“To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered,” the statement said.

