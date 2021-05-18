Police responding to kidnapping report kill man in Georgia

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was at the scene of an officer-involved shooting early Tuesday that killed a man in downtown Decatur, Georgia.

The GBI said it was called in at the request of the police department in Chamblee, another Atlanta suburb about 10 miles to the north. The agency tweeted that early information indicates that officers were responding to a 911 call reporting a kidnapping. No officers were injured, the agency said.

Decatur Police tweeted that the active police investigation into the shooting early Tuesday shut down two busy streets and the railroad tracks in the center of Decatur, in an area between the city’s high school and middle school.