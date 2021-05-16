Missouri police shoot and wound man with a gun in Grandview

Police in Missouri shot and wounded a man who confronted officers with a gun Sunday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the incident happened around 6:45 a.m. Sunday at a park in Grandview, Missouri, on the south end of the Kansas City metro area. The Highway Patrol said in a post on Twitter that an “apparent suicidal” person was at the park with a gun.

Highway patrol spokesman Sgt. Andrew Bell said the man called 911 and said he had a gun and wanted to confront officers at the park about two miles east of Interstate 49 and north of Highway 150.

Bell said the man with a gun approached officers aggressively before two officers fired their weapons at him.

The man was taken to a hospital, but details about his condition were not immediately available Sunday. No officers were injured.