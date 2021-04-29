More students to participate in Governor’s Scholars Program

An infusion of federal relief funding will enable 30 additional Kentucky students to attend the Governor's Scholars Program this year and in each of the next two years, the state said.

The state Education Department is directing $75,000 of federal funds per year toward supporting the expansion in 2021, 2022 and 2023. The goal is to expand opportunities for students from historically underserved backgrounds and areas, officials said.

“We are proud to partner on this effort to expand the Governor’s Scholar Program to a broader and more diverse group of students,” state Education Commissioner Jason E. Glass said. “This program is a powerful and life-changing learning experience for Kentucky youth."

In 2020, the program said it would accept 1,020 students for summer 2021, but there were more who qualified for the program. The new contribution will help more of those who qualify take part.

The five-week summer program will be held on college campuses.