Lawmakers approve alcohol delivery bill

Alabama could soon allow people to get beer, wine and liquor delivered to their homes, under a bill approved Tuesday by state lawmakers.

The Alabama Senate on Tuesday voted 28-0 to accept House of Representatives changes to an alcohol delivery bill sponsored by Sen. Jabo Waggoner, R-Vestavia Hills. The bill now goes to Gov. Kay Ivey who will decide whether to sign it into law.

The beverages would only be delivered to people age 21 and older by companies licensed to deliver. There would also be limits on how much could be delivered in a 24-hour period. For example, beer deliveries would be limited to five cases, and wine deliveries would be limited to 12 bottles.

Lawmakers have debated alcohol delivery bills for years, but the proposal never won final approval until this session.