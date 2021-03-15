Topeka settles lawsuit in 2016 police crash for $335,000

The city of Topeka has settled a lawsuit over a 2016 crash involving a police cruiser that left two people injured, according to a city official.

The city has agreed to pay $335,000 to settle the case, Topeka City Manager Brent Trout told television station KSNT on Monday.

The incident stemmed from an April 2016 crash in which an on-duty officer drove through a red light, reportedly at an excessive speed, and hit a car driven by Jesus Meza. The collision caused the car to roll several times and seriously injured Meza and a passenger, Mayra Meraz.

In 2018, the pair sued the city for $5 million. The lawsuit said Meza had to undergo surgeries after being diagnosed with a scraped cornea and several fractures and that Meraz suffered from headaches as well as back and hip pain following the crash.