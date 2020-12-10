Natchez hires police chief with 25 years in law enforcement

An experienced law enforcement officer will become the new police chief in Natchez, Mississippi.

City officials on Wednesday hired Joseph M. Daughtry Sr. to succeed Chief Walter Armstrong, who is retiring by the end of the year. Daughtry told the Natchez Democrat that he and Armstrong will work together during the transition.

Daughtry is currently the Pelahatchie police chief and is second vice president of the Mississippi Association of Chiefs of Police.

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said Daughtry has worked in law enforcement in for 25 years, with jobs in the New Orleans Police Department, the Jackson Police Department, the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department and the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department.

Gibson said 36 people applied to become chief, and city officials interviewed four finalists. Daughtry thanked Natchez officials for hiring him for the $75,000-a-year job.

“As the Bible says, in order to have friends, you must first show yourself friendly....Mayor and Board of Aldermen, I’m also going to need your prayers and your support," Daughtry said. "We’ve got work to do, and we’re going to get it done.”