More than 3M in Pennsylvania apply for mail-in ballots

A man drops off his ballot for the 2020 General Election in the United States outside the Chester County Government Services Center, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in West Chester, Pa. AP

A week ahead of the Nov. 3 election, applications in Pennsylvania for mail-in or absentee ballots have exceeded 3 million, with Tuesday the last day to request one.

State data shows that, of those applications, more than 57% have been returned to counties.

More than 9 million Pennsylvanians have registered to vote, a record high. If turnout is 70%, which was the rate in 2016's presidential election in Pennsylvania, that means 6.3 million people will vote.

The majority of people, 1.9 million, applying for mail-in or absentee ballots are Democrats, according to state data. About 760,000 are Republicans and 350,000 are registered independents or third-party voters.