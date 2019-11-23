Nevada inmate extradited to Colorado after appeal denied

The Nevada Supreme Court denied an extradition appeal of a Nevada inmate facing death penalty charges in the alleged killing of three Colorado family members in 1984.

Sentinel Colorado reported Friday that 59-year-old Alexander Ewing would be extradited to Colorado to face murder charges.

Prosecutors say Ewing is suspected of fatally attacking four people in the Denver-area with a hammer after escaping during transport to Arizona on an attempted murder charge.

Authorities say DNA links Ewing to the killings of Bruce, Debra and Melissa Bennett.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Colorado authorities say a 3-year-old girl and fourth family member survived.

Authorities say Ewing was also suspected of killing of a Lakewood woman and confronting other Aurora residents before the Bennett family was killed.

Attorney Martin Wiener of Reno represented Ewing during the appeal process.