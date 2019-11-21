Maryland mayor reveals plan to address town’s power outages

The mayor of a Maryland town that frequently loses power has revealed a plan to address the issue.

The Carroll County Times reports Mayor Neal Roop issued a statement Wednesday from Potomac Edison First Energy Company representative David Kline, who says the power outages are clearly due to animals.

He said the “trend” of outages, which some residents have said happen multiple times a day, happen despite weather conditions being clear with little wind. As such, he says the company is going to put animal guards on every transformer where contact could cause disruption.

He says the guards are essentially covers that stop birds and squirrels from touching the terminals. He says the company hopes to have the guards installed by the end of the year.