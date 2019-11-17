Grants to curb youth substance abuse slated for Maine

Maine’s two U.S. senators say federal assistance is coming to the state to help prevent substance abuse among young people.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King say the Office of National Drug Control Policy has awarded more than $2.1 million to 17 health groups and local governments in the state. The senators say the funds will help improve efforts to “prevent and reduce substance abuse through programs that promote a healthy lifestyle and community involvement.”

The funding is coming in the form of $125,000 grants. Recipients include Healthy Acadia, which serves the Down East Maine area, and River Health Communities Coalition, which serves Rumford and the Greater River Valley Region.