Ousted ambassador appears in Trump impeachment probe

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters on the morning after the first public hearing in the impeachment probe of President Donald Trump on his effort to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Pelosi says the president's actions in the impeachment inquiry amount to "bribery." AP Photo

The House opened a second day of Trump impeachment hearings Friday with a key witness: Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who was targeted by the president’s allies in a “smear” campaign now central to the inquiry.

The public session was gaveled open before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill.

Rep. Adam Schiff, the Democratic chairman of the panel, praised Yovanovitch, saying she was “too tough on corruption for some, and her principled stance made her enemies.”

It became clear, he said, “President Trump wanted her gone.”

Yovanovitch, a career diplomat, who has served both Republican and Democratic presidents, was expected to relay her striking story of being told to “watch my back” and then being suddenly recalled by President Donald Trump in a swiftly developing series of events that sounded alarms about a White House shadow foreign policy.

She and other officials now testifying publicly in the historic House hearings are providing accounts that Democrats are relying on to make the case that the president’s behavior was impeachable.

With the start of a second day of hearings to consider removal of America’s 45th president, Democrats and Republicans are both hardening their messages to voters.

Americans are deeply entrenched in two camps over impeachment, resulting in a mounting political battle that will further test the nation in one of the most polarizing eras of modern times.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Trump’s actions toward Ukraine amount to “bribery.”

Trump repeatedly assails the proceedings as a “hoax” and a “sham” and says he did nothing wrong.

The impeachment inquiry focuses on Trump’s July phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that first came to attention when an anonymous government whistleblower filed a complaint.

In the phone conversation, Trump asked for a “favor,” according to an account provided by the White House. He wanted an investigation of Democrats and 2020 rival Joe Biden. Later it was revealed that the administration was withholding military aid from Ukraine at the time.

Just as the hearing was opening, the White House released the rough transcript of another call Trump had with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, an earlier April conversation that was largely congratulatory.

In the call Trump mentioned his experience with the Miss Universe pageant in Ukraine and invited Zelenskiy to the White House. He closed with, “See you very soon.”