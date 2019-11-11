Veterans Day observed in N Carolina with Cooper proclamation

The North Carolina state government is set to thank service members on Veterans Day.

Gov. Roy Cooper will sign a special proclamation for the holiday on Monday at the Executive Mansion.

While state and federal offices are closed, the North Carolina Museum of History will be open. General admission to the museum is always free, and all active duty and retired military members get a discount on Monday at the gift shop.

The federal government says North Carolina ranked seventh among the states in total veteran population in 2017 with over 730,000 veterans.