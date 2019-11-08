Taskforce meeting on Native American cases draws dozens

Members of a New Mexico taskforce established to address the deaths and disappearances of Native American women say they want to hear from victims and their family members in the coming year.

New Mexico officials convened the taskforce's first meeting Friday afternoon in Albuquerque. The committee includes representatives of New Mexico tribes, state officials and victim advocates.

More than 60 members of the public also attended the meeting.

A bill signed by the governor this year calls for the committee to determine the scope of the crisis of missing and murdered indigenous women in New Mexico. Members also are expected to identify factors that might be hindering law enforcement investigations.

The taskforce has until November 2020 to report findings.

More than a half-dozen states have established similar committees or reports.