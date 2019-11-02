Bus tours through Florida aiming to get felons to vote

Champions of a Florida constitutional amendment that restored voting rights to felons are launching a statewide bus tour to encourage them to vote.

Members of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition are holding a rally in Orlando Saturday and then starting their tour by taking former felons to an election supervisor's office for early voting in local elections.

The bus then travels to a high school football game in Belle Glade where organizers will encourage felons to vote.

The tour through Florida lasts through most of November.

As many as 1.4 million felons regained voting privileges under a constitutional amendment overwhelmingly passed by voters last fall.

But the Republican-controlled Legislature earlier this year passed a bill stipulating that felons must pay all fines to complete their sentences.