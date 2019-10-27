Joe Biden holding campaign rally in North Carolina

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is visiting North Carolina for a campaign rally.

The former vice president was slated to speak at Sunday afternoon's "community event" at Hillside High School in Durham.

Biden has spent lots of time in South Carolina for the state's key early primary in late February, but North Carolina's primary is just three days later. Biden held a fundraiser in August in Charlotte. He trails top primary rivals Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren in total fundraising and cash on hand.

Barack Obama and Biden won North Carolina's 15 electoral votes in 2008, marking the first and only time since 1976 that the Democratic ticket has been victorious in the state.