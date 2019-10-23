New ethics panel in North Dakota declines first complaint

North Dakota's voter-approved ethics commission declined its first complaint Wednesday, even as the newly formed panel is still figuring out rules and procedures for its work.

The five-member panel met in a 10-minute closed session and then voted unanimously to decline the complaint on the basis that it falls outside the commission's jurisdiction. The details of the complaint are not known, and it wasn't immediately clear what might happen to the complaint or if it will be referred to another state agency.

Ron Goodman, a retired district judge who chairs the commission, wouldn't provide a copy of the complaint and referred questions to an assistant attorney general representing the commission, according to the Bismarck Tribune. The assistant attorney general referred questions to an attorney general's office spokeswoman.

The complaint was expected to be pushed aside until the panel's rules and procedures could be worked out, including hiring staff to investigate complaints.

The commission was chosen in August by Gov. Doug Burgum and Senate majority and minority leaders to oversee the conduct of legislators, statewide officials, candidates and lobbyists. Voters approved the establishment of the commission last year after the Republican-led Legislature rebuffed repeated attempts for such a panel in the past.

Questions have arisen about how much of the commission's work will be public. Goodman told The Associated Press that the commission has not decided at what stage it would release details of an investigation.

"We want to protect confidentiality whenever that is necessary and we will make rules to accomplish that," Goodman said. "We are committed to transparency but will still do what we have to to protect confidentiality."

Greg Stites, an attorney who worked with measure supporters, said he believes the new commission will be fully transparent once an investigation is complete.

Jack McDonald, a Bismarck attorney who represents media outlets on issues regarding the state's open records and meetings laws, hopes so but said time will tell.

"It's the cart before the horse because they don't have a process now," McDonald said. "They don't even have investigators yet to investigate complaints."