Burgum declares flood emergency, looks at other measures

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has declared a statewide flood emergency caused by heavy rains and a historic October blizzard.

The order signed Monday by Burgum will clear the way for the state to request federal dollars and other assistance. Eight counties and four cities have issued flood emergency declarations so far, including the communities of Grand Forks, Jamestown, LaMoure and Valley City.

Burgum and Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring were touring the state Monday to talk with residents about the potential of devastating impacts for the unusual wet weather and share information about the state's response. Burgum says that could include requests for a USDA secretarial disaster designation and a presidential disaster declaration.

Emergency managers have reported that rural roads softened by wet conditions have become more susceptible to washouts.