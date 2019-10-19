Hilton Head delays review if mayor deserves hurricane OT

Hilton Head Island is delaying a discussion about whether they should pay the town's mayor overtime for extra work during Hurricane Dorian.

The town placed the extra pay for Mayor John McCann on a committee meeting agenda Tuesday, but Assistant Town Manager Josh Gruber removed it so officials could collect more information.

"Given that people were expecting to have a lot more in-depth discussion on this — more than we were prepared to have — I didn't want to not be able to fully engage in that discussion," Gruber told The Island Packet of Hilton Head.

Gruber said one thing he wants to know is exactly how many hours McCann worked during the storm.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The mayor spent the night in Hilton Head Island's emergency management center and did media interviews. Gruber said the town needs to figure out what that would translate to based on McCann's $25,000-a-year salary and $50 stiped McCann gets for Town Council meeting and other town business.

McCann told the newspaper he doesn't know who put the item on the Town Council agenda.

Even though paying McCann extra was removed from the agenda, former Hilton Head Island Planning Commission member Gail Quick spoke to council.

She said after speaking to friends and neighbors there is "deep concern about spending the town's tax money for something they thought was already paid for."

Dorian was a Category 5 storm when it slowly churned through the Bahamas, but remained just offshore South Carolina before making landfall on the North Carolina Outer banks.