NYPD: Police shoot, kill suspect who fought Bronx officers

A man has been shot to death by a police officer in New York City for the second time in three days.

The latest shooting happened about 3 p.m. Thursday during a traffic stop in the Bronx and involved a man who had initially been pulled over for not wearing a seat belt, police said.

The motorist, who had exited the vehicle, got back in the car and tried to flee when officers told him that a routine records check had revealed that there were three open warrants for his arrest for unspecified crimes, Chief of Department Terence Monahan said at an evening news conference.

That touched off a violent struggle, he said. A sergeant fired his stun gun, but it didn't subdue the driver.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

"During the struggle, the man shifted the car into drive, moving the car forward and backward, with the sergeant still inside the vehicle," Monahan said. "When the car was put in reverse, the officer on the driver's side had to release his grip on the male and jump out of the way to avoid getting struck by the car."

The sergeant, who had climbed at least partway into the passenger side of the vehicle then fired one shot, hitting the man in the chest.

A video taken by a bystander and posted on the website of the New York Post showed a uniformed officer placing the bloodied man in handcuffs as he lay motionless on the pavement with his pants pulled partway down. Other officers called for an ambulance on their radios.

A passenger was not hurt, police said. Police didn't identify the man who was shot or reveal why there was a warrant for his arrest.

It's the third shooting this week by New York officers.

On Tuesday, police fatally shot an armed man in Brooklyn as he fired a gun at another man. Hours later, officers wounded an armed man on a subway platform in the Bronx.