Second Republican challenger emerges for ousted lawmaker

A second Republican has announced he'll run against a former Arkansas lawmaker who was kicked out of the House after pleading no contest to failing to pay state income taxes.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Wednesday that Garland County Justice of the Peace Richard McGrew will seek the GOP nomination for the seat formerly held by Republican ex-Rep. Mickey Gates, who was expelled from the state House last week. Gates was arrested last year and charged with not filing tax returns from 2012 through 2017. Gates pleaded no contest in July to one count of not paying income taxes and was sentenced to six months of probation.

Gates has said he'll run for his old seat.

Don Pierce, a high school administrator, has also announced plans to challenge Gates.