Police say man killed in tractor accident in western NY

Police say a man has been killed in a tractor accident in western New York.

New York State police say the crash happened at 4 p.m. Friday when 50-year-old Daniel Hunt was driving a tractor down State Route 60 in the town of Pomfret.

Police say Hunt tried to turn into a farm access road but the tractor went into an embankment, hit a tree and rolled over.

Hunt was pinned under the tractor when it rolled over. A passing motorist flagged down police.

Hunt was pronounced dead at the scene by the Chautauqua County coroner's office.