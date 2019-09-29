Montpelier fields request to open shelter early

The city council in Montpelier is considering a request to fund the early opening of an overflow homeless shelter as the cold weather approaches.

The Times Argus reports that the newly formed Homelessness Task Force Committee requested this past week that the city of Montpelier take steps to open the winter shelter at the Bethany Church on Main Street "as soon as possible."

The Good Samaritan Haven in Barre has 30 beds and operates year-round. It's funded by the state to run two other overflow shelters, with one in Barre and one at the Bethany Church in Montpelier. Those shelters are only open from Nov. 15 to April 15.

It's estimated to cost between $7,000 and $10,000 to open the Montpelier shelter early.