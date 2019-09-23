FBI to cut work on Montana human trafficking cases by half

Officials say the reassignment of an FBI agent will cut in half the time the agency spends on Montana human trafficking cases.

The Billings Gazette reports the special agent who previously worked full-time on human trafficking will now commit half his time to other cases.

Penny Ronning of the Yellowstone County Area Human Trafficking Task Force says FBI Special Agent Brandon Walter will also work on cases in the state's Indian Country areas.

Officials say Walter has focused on human trafficking since 2016.

Ronning says the change is "a blow" to Montana anti-trafficking efforts.

An FBI spokeswoman says it is not uncommon for agents to focus on different areas during their careers.

Officials say two state Division of Criminal Investigation agents will be dedicated to full-time human trafficking enforcement.