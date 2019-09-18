Alabama parole chief resigns after less than year in role

The chair of Alabama's Board of Pardons and Paroles is resigning from her governor-appointed station effective Oct. 1 after less than a year in the role.

News outlets report Lyn Head said she made the decision after fervent prayer. The Tuscaloosa lawyer and former prosecutor has served on the board for a total of three years. Gov. Kay Ivey spokeswoman Gina Maiola says the governor will begin the process to name a replacement.

Ivey and Attorney General Steve Marshall have criticized the agency over the past year for its handling of a repeat offender who was charged in three slayings while paroled last summer. They later backed legislation that gave Ivey greater control over the agency and led to the suspensions of three top administrators.