Challenge to NJ’s donor disclosure law to be heard in court

A federal judge is set to hear arguments in a case brought by a right-leaning think tank against a recent New Jersey law requiring certain advocacy groups disclose their donors.

Americans for Prosperity, the political network backed by conservative industrialist Charles Koch, sued state officials over the law that Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed in June.

Murphy had earlier vetoed the legislation, citing constitutional concerns. But he signed it after lawmakers threatened to override his veto.

The bill requires certain nonprofits and political groups to disclose all spending over $3,000, up from $1,600. But a key change is that contributors that give over $10,000 would also be disclosed under the proposal.

Americans for Prosperity is seeking to block the law, arguing it violates the First Amendment.