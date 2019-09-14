Hawaii health officials to remove unregulated CBD products

Hawaii health officials have announced plans to remove unregulated CBD products after recording the state's first suspected case of severe respiratory illness.

The Star-Advertiser reported Friday that state Department of Health officials told lawmakers Thursday that they would focus on improving the safety of cannabis products amid growing national health concerns.

Health officials say there is no CBD oversight in Hawaii, but it is illegal to sell CBD outside of the dozen state cannabis dispensaries.

Officials say untested products have potential health risks and are not considered safe.

Officials say CBD is currently banned by the Food and Drug Administration in food, drinks and dietary supplements.

More than 450 cases of severe lung illnesses have been reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including at least six deaths.