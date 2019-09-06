Teen tipster in alleged school shooting plot gets award

The Vermont State Police are honoring a teen who notified law enforcement last year of a possible school shooting plot at the Fair Haven Union High School.

They gave Angela McDevitt a lifesaving award at their annual awards ceremony Friday. Officials say McDevitt didn't attend because she is in her first week of college.

Last February, she notified law enforcement of a potential threat by a former student against the Fair Haven Union High School.

Police arrested Jack Sawyer the day after the Parkland, Florida, high school shooting that left 17 people dead. They said they thwarted Sawyer's planned shooting at the Fair Haven school.

Gov. Phil Scott said Friday that because of McDevitt's intuition and courage to say something when she saw something many lives may have been saved.