North Carolina police cite rise in guns taken from cars

A North Carolina police department says it's concerned about a sharp increase in the number of firearms stolen from vehicles.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department told a news conference on Wednesday that it's seen an increase of nearly 20% in the number of firearms stolen from unoccupied vehicles in the city.

Officials also pointed out that there were at least three instances in 2019 in which violent crimes were committed in firearms stolen from vehicles were used.

The department also says that of the 516 guns stolen from vehicles so far this year, 232 guns were taken from unlocked vehicles.

At the same time last year, the department reported 435 firearms stolen from vehicles.