New election equipment rolling out to counties

New election equipment to replace machines that have on occasion failed is being rolled out in North Dakota.

The Legislature budgeted about $8 million this year to meet $3 million in federal funds for the new election equipment statewide to replace 15-year-old machines. A survey of county auditors by the North Dakota Association of Counties this year showed 27 ballot scanners that failed in 16 counties in the 2018 primary and general elections.

State election officials received more than 900 machines and devices last month and began testing them. Now they're ready for delivery to counties.

The Bismarck Tribune says Burleigh County this week received 50 new ballot scanners and 50 accessibility devices for voters who may have trouble marking ballots, as well as a central scanner for tabulating absentee ballots.