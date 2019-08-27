2 children killed, 10 hurt in crash with stolen police SUV

The Dayton Police Department says two children were killed in a multi-vehicle accident involving a stolen police SUV.

WHIO-TV reports that Maj. Eric Henderson says the incident started Monday evening with a complaint about a stabbing on Xenia Avenue. He says Dayton police responded and the suspect fled that scene in a vehicle. Henderson says the suspect abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot and at some point entered a Riverside police cruiser.

Henderson says police then got a call about a crash near the Dayton Metro Library on East Third Street and Patterson. Officers responded and were able to take the unidentified suspect into custody and hospitalized.

There were at least two occupied vehicles involved in the crash with the police SUV. He says at least 10 people were taken to several different hospitals, three with life threatening injuries.