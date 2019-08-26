San Francisco police chief apologizes to LGBTQ community

San Francisco's police chief has apologized for the way the department historically treated LGBTQ people and for in his words, "the harm that was caused."

Chief William Scott spoke Monday at a forum hosted by the Police Department and GLIDE, which provides social services to the homeless and others. The forum was billed as a "Reflection and Reconciliation Session" aimed at increasing trust between the LGBTQ community and police.

It marked the 53rd anniversary of rioting that occurred in 1966 at Compton's Cafeteria in the Tenderloin district after police were called to evict transgender people — many of them sex workers — who gathered there.

The 1966 confrontation preceded by three years New York's famous Stonewall Riots, which were considered a landmark in LGBT activism.