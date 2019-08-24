DNC denies seats to Alabama Party leaders

The Democratic National Committee is denying seats to the two leaders of the Alabama Democratic Party.

The DNC on Saturday accepted a recommendation to revoke the credentials of Alabama Democratic Party Chairwoman Nancy Worley and Vice-Chair Randy Kelley. The sanction came after the state party missed two deadlines to hold new elections for their positions and to revise party bylaws.

Worley and Kelley will stay in their state roles, but will not have a voting credential on the DNC.

National party officials in February ordered new elections after finding there were procedural irregularities with Worley's and Kelley's election last year.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The national party had also asked Alabama to revise bylaws and provide representation of more minorities, not just African Americans.