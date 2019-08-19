Democrats spending millions to take back statehouses

Shawn Terry, a Democratic candidate for the state legislature in Texas, meets with supporters during a campaign event in Dallas on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Terry has already raised $235,000 as Democratic donors pour money into legislative races nationwide in hopes of flipping statehouse chambers in 2020. AP Photo

Democrats are mounting a comeback in statehouses across the country, pouring millions of dollars into state-level races that the party has often ignored.

The cash deluge shows how the consequences of next year's elections run far deeper than President Donald Trump's political fate. The party that controls state legislatures will take a leading role in the once-in-a-decade redistricting process that redraws congressional maps. Newly empowered Republicans used that process to their favor following the tea party victories in 2010 and Democrats want to use the same playbook.

The stakes are particularly high following a recent Supreme Court ruling that decided federal courts have no business policing political boundary disputes in many cases.