Alabama town brings back police force after 11 years without

A Birmingham suburb is bringing back its police department after an 11-year hiatus.

The new department will begin operations Sept. 1, WBRC-TV reports , with 12 part-time officers.

Among the part-timers will be Chief Ken Marbury, who will remain chief in Oakman.

Jefferson County sheriff's deputies have patrolled the town since it disbanded its department. Mayor Julio Davis commends deputies, but says an around-the-clock presence will allow more attention to crime and enforcing city ordinances. He says recent vehicle break-ins helped spur the decision.

Marbury calls the opportunity "exciting" because Graysville is his hometown. He says local officers can build relationships to reduce crime.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says it will donate three police vehicles to Graysville. The city hasn't yet set a budget for the police department.