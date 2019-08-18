Documents: Ex-Atlanta CFO kept city-bought rifles at home

The City of Atlanta's former chief financial officer used city money to buy to two fully automatic rifles that civilians aren't normally allowed to own.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports documents show Jim Beard kept the guns at home, even after certifying they were purchased exclusively for use of the police department.

Attorney Scott Grubman disputes that Beard had personal possession of the guns, saying that "at most" his client signed for their delivery "in his official role" as chief financial officer.

Beard, chief financial officer under Mayor Kasim Reed, filled out a federal application in 2015 and listed an officer on the mayor's protection unit as a co-purchaser.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A police report shows the police department didn't take control of the AR-15s until after Beard left his city job in 2018.