Rally calls for gun control in wake of mass shootings

Advocates for gun control have demanded reforms at a gathering in Providence.

The Rhode Island chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America staged a rally Saturday to honor victims of the latest U.S. mass shootings and call for tougher gun legislation.

Several dozen people attended the event. Some of the signs they held said "Disarm Hate," ''Enough" and "No One Needs a Weapon of War at Home."

Organizers say they're pressing for a strong federal "red flag" bill to allow seizure of weapons in certain cases and legislation requiring background checks on all gun sales.

Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America describes itself as a grassroots movement fighting for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence.