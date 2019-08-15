Domestic violence call leads to police shooting in Virginia

A northern Virginia man has been shot by police officers after they responded to a domestic-violence call.

Prince William County Police say the shooting occurred a little after 6 a.m. Thursday in Woodbridge.

Police received a call from a woman who said she'd been in an argument with her husband.

When officers arrived, the woman was outside the home and said her husband was armed with a knife and BB gun.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police say the man then appeared at the front door and advanced toward the two officers with the knife.

The officers shot at the suspect; he was struck in the upper body and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect was identified as a 54-year-old white man. The races of the officers were not immediately released.