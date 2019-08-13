Relatives of man killed by police stage sit-in at city hall

The family of a man killed by a police officer in Mississippi is staging a sit-in at City Hall.

News outlets report relatives of 27-year-old Toussaint Diamon Sims vowed Monday not to move from Moss Point City Hall until a meeting is called to address their demands.

They want to see the officer's body camera video, and they want the officer fired.

Moss Point Mayor Mario King said the city has no plans for a meeting and he has no authority over the officer's employment.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

State authorities are investigating the shooting. Police say Sims was shot last week after pointing a weapon at an officer. The Rev. Anton Jackson says he saw an officer plant the gun on Sims after the shooting.

An autopsy was scheduled Monday.