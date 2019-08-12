New Mexico governor names new education secretary

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has named a regional official with a national nonprofit group as the new leader of the state's public education department.

Ryan Stewart was introduced Monday during a news conference in Santa Fe.

Based in Philadelphia, Stewart is the executive director of the Partners in School Innovation mid-Atlantic region. The group focuses on increasing educational opportunities for low-income students of color.

He was previously head of the Philadelphia school district's improvement and innovation office.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The governor said Monday she has very expectations for the education department and that Stewart has energy and vision.

Stewart fills a vacancy created when Lujan Grisham abruptly fired the previous secretary, Karen Trujillo. The shake-up came as the administration deals with court-ordered mandates and a push to roll out extended learning times for students.