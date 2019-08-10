Missouri university researchers already growing hemp

A new state law is giving university researchers a head start on growing hemp.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the law allowed universities to begin growing hemp immediately, but otherwise takes effect Aug. 28. Data collected from those plots will be shared with farmers before the spring planting season.

Tim Reinbott with the University of Missouri's Agricultural Experiment Station says it's important for researchers to learn about hemp before farmers try to grow it.

The research is occurring in Columbia and at six other university centers across the state.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Topics being studied include how the crop grows in different areas of the state, weed control and how much water is needed.