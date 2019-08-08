Maryland government employees protest state job vacancies

A group of Maryland government employees and union members rallied Wednesday in Baltimore to protest what they say is the governor's refusal to fill thousands of vacant government positions.

A Maryland Department of Legislative Services study showed more than 2,600 unfilled state job vacancies. It shows unfilled corrections positions rose from about 2% in 2013 to about 17% in 2018.

The Baltimore Sun reports members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees are frustrated by Gov. Larry Hogan's decision not to release $245 million approved by the legislature, including money for retaining corrections officers and providing raises.

Hogan's spokesman, Mike Ricci, said the governor's budget has provided raises to state employees and corrections officers. His statement accused AFSCME of "playing divisive political games."