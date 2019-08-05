Trump claims he wants stronger gun measures, doesn’t say how

President Donald Trump waves to members of the media as he and first lady Melania Trump walk across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, as they return from Bedminster, N.J. AP Photo

President Donald Trump claimed Monday he wanted Washington to “come together” after two weekend mass shootings on legislation providing “strong background checks” for gun users, but he provided no details and previous gun control measures have languished in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Trump, who will make remarks later Monday, tweeted about the weekend shootings in Texas and Ohio that left 29 dead and dozens wounded. He said: “We can never forget them, and those many who came before them.”

The Democrat-led House has passed a gun control bill that includes fixes to the nation’s firearm background check system, but it has languished in the Senate.

Trump suggested that a background check bill could be paired with his long-sought effort to toughen the nation’s immigration system. But he didn’t say how.

Trump also faulted the media for “the anger and rage that has built up over many years.”

“News coverage has got to start being fair, balanced and unbiased, or these terrible problems will only get worse!” Trump tweeted.