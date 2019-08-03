National Politics
Utah police officer not charged in auto-pedestrian death
County officials say a Utah police officer has not been charged with a crime after running over and killing a woman in a parking lot.
KSL-TV reported Friday that Salt Lake County officials completed an investigation Friday on Utah Police Department officer Megan Franklin in the death of 25-year-old Cindreia Simone Europe.
Authorities say Franklin was responding to a call in March driving no more than 10 mph (16 kph) when she ran over Europe in a parking lot.
Investigators say security footage revealed Europe was hard to see and the parking lot was not well lit.
Investigators say a 911 caller told dispatchers they were concerned about a woman laying down in the lot, but Franklin was not relayed that information.
Officials say Franklin has a poor driving record.
