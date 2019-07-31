No answers 1 year later in American Indian woman’s death

Authorities still aren't providing details into cause of death of an American Indian woman whose body was found in a submerged truck one year ago.

The Bismarck Tribune reports the FBI's refusal to release information in the case of Olivia Lone Bear has been frustrating for her family, and tribal and state officials.

Thirty-two-year-old Olivia Lone Bear disappeared from the Fort Berthold Reservation in 2017. The Newtown mother of five was found July 31, 2018 in the pickup truck pulled from Lake Sakakawea.

FBI spokesman Kevin Smith declined to discuss the cause of Lone Bear's death because the case is still being investigated.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission Executive says the Lone Bear case "has floundered," which he says is common when the federal government investigates crimes in Indian Country.