Sheriff: Bones found in W. Va. belong to missing person

Authorities say human remains found in a West Virginia residence belong to a person who has been missing for about a year.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Department released a statement Thursday saying they found the remains at a residence on Bachman Road in Beckwith the day before.

Officials say deputies were sent with a search warrant because of a missing person complaint. It's unclear who the residence belongs to. Authorities didn't immediately release the name of the missing person or the cause of death. The sheriff's department says the bones have been sent to the medical examiner's office.