Police say man killed when sedan strikes tree in Lincoln
Authorities say a man died when the car he was in struck a tree in south Lincoln.
The crash occurred a little before 11:55 p.m. Tuesday. Police say the northbound car ran off the roadway and hit the tree.
The 37-year-old woman driving the car was taken to a hospital. Her 29-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.
Their names haven't been released.
The crash is being investigated. Police say there's no sign that drugs or alcohol were factors.
