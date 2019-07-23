National Politics

Democrat Elizabeth Warren plans campaign stop in Toledo

The Associated Press

TOLEDO, Ohio

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren will make a stop in northern Ohio next week.

The Massachusetts senator will visit Toledo on Monday for a town hall talk. The stop comes just ahead of her appearance at the Democratic debates in Detroit.

Warren will be at a technical training center in Toledo.

It's her second trip to Ohio since she announced her presidential run. She was in Columbus, Cincinnati and Chillicothe earlier this year.

